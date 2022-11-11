India’s Inflation Target: Even As RBI Caves In, Monetary Policy Is in Govt Hands

An increase in the rupee prices of goods and services is inflation.

CPI measures inflation in specified consumer goods and services. Inflation in most industrial goods is measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI). WPI inflation has been running in an excess of 10% for more than a year now. In May and June 2022, it had crossed more than 16%.

CPI which measures food, fuel, clothing and some services, was 7.41% in September 2022, marking continuous three quarters in excess of the upper tolerance limit of 6%. Economy-wide inflation, combining CPI and WPI, has exceeded by 6% for about 15 months now.

The Government and the RBI ignore economy wide and wholesale inflation. Economists focus on core of CPI. There is no core in CPI, which relates to industrial goods and is housed in WFI. Economists and media also ignore WPI and real core inflation.

Let it be it so. Today, let us focus on consumer inflation as measured by CPI.