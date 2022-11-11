Modi & Midterms: Will Joe Biden Continue Understanding India On Russia-Ukraine?

The American midterm elections ended on Tuesday. As per their system, all the 435 seats of their lower House of Representatives were up for election along with 34 of the 100 seats of the upper house— the Senate. In addition, there were elections to the governors of 36 states and to most of the lower houses in the various states.

By all accounts, the Democratic Party has exceeded expectations— its own and that of political observers'. Indeed, President Biden is celebrating the outcome as a victory. The big loser in the elections is Donald Trump whose politics are now being blamed for the Republicans' sub-par performance.

Given its sheer scale, the election outcome has implications for domestic and international politics. Just how they will do so, especially for India, is of considerable interest given the agitation of global politics arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.