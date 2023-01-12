Union Budget 2023: Besides Growth, Can the Govt Focus On More Jobs for the Poor?

But if the government may go ahead at least this year, with a plan to spend more (either on Capex or, on revenue expenditure needs) is uncertain.

An unsolicited two cents on what the Union government may actually do this budget is: It will play safe, prioritise fiscal consolidation for this year, try to create more ways for generating revenue (as it seems to be running out of money), keep borrowings as minimal as possible (for keeping both, the deficit-debt and the inflation-exchange rate situation stable), and keep overall Capex-based spending at par, thus, pushing the domestic private sector to do more on investment and driving consumption demand (which it hasn’t done much).

Is that the right thing to do? Maybe, but one must ask the Union executive a question: Why was all that money over the last few budgets spent on Capex, private investment boosting needs, when the results on efforts at growth weren’t seen?

During a pandemic-induced crisis, there was room to maybe encourage a job-focused social security plan (an urban-designed MGNREGA) or provide higher outlays for rural MGNREGA where the rural job demand has outweighed, by a large margin, the existing scale of spending (both in terms of job creation and payment of wages). This could have complemented Capex spending but didn't.

Schemes like MGNREGA and other job-focused social welfare plans have been critical because of concurrent ‘market’ and ‘government’ failures. India has witnessed one of the longest phases of ‘jobless growth’. India’s growth design has remained ‘urban-service’ sector-biased for too long, working at the cost of the informal sector and a poorly performing manufacturing and agricultural space.