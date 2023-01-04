Union Budget 2023 Date: Time, Expectations, and Everything You Must Know

Union Budget 2023: One of the biggest and largest events of the year is the Union Budget. The Budget is prepared to design the economic strategy for the upcoming year besides highlighting the financial operations of government.

The Union Budget has a great impact on every citizen of the country. The introduction and implementation of the Union Budget is carried out annually by the Finance Minister along with other Ministers.

Lets us read about the date, time, expectations, and presenter of the Union Budget 2023.