PMGKAY Scheme: Will Free Ration for India’s Poor Fill Their Plates Enough?

In reality, India’s poor have very little access to proteins and fats, and get most of their calories from cereals and tubers. If they had to get 2,500 calories from rice, they would need at least 650 grams per day. If it were a family of five with varying calorie needs, one could assume that they would need at least three kilos of rice per day, or about 90 kilos per month.

How much would that cost if they had to buy it at real, non-subsidised, market prices? Not less than Rs 3,500-4,000 per month. That is just to buy rice. Nothing else. Add basic things like potatoes, onions, edible oil, a small amount of pulses, salt, spices, cooking fuel and it comes to a minimum of Rs 5,500 per month for a very basic calorie-sufficient yet not a nutritious meal for a family of five.

Now, let us assume that the family spends two-thirds of its income on food. That would mean that a family of five which can afford to spend Rs.5,500 per month on meals will need to have a monthly household income of about Rs 8,333.

How many families in rural India earn less than that? There is no data for the latest period, but National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)’s last All India Rural Financial Inclusion Survey (NAFIS) done in 2018-19 tells us that 70% of rural households earned less than the stipulated amount per month.