Union Budget 2023: Before Polls, Can Govt Push Private Sector To Boost Spending?

(This is part 2 of our series and special coverage of the upcoming Union Budget, 2023)

If there is a self-help book called How To Eat The Cake And Have It Too, you may want to gift it to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who could do with some tips and tricks as she heads to present the Union budget for 2023-24 under difficult conditions in which she has to make things work on all fronts.

Picture her like a batswoman in a one-day match where six wickets have fallen, five overs to go, and 80 runs to score for victory. With general elections due in 2024, the 1 February budget would effectively be her poll budget but neither fiscal resources nor the global economy is conducive for populist spending, not that her BJP likes that sort of a thing.