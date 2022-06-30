Udaipur Tailor Murder: Tensions Rise As Stones Thrown at Rally, Bandh in Jaipur

Amid spiralling outrage over Kanhaiya Lal's murder, stone-pelting broke out during a protest march near a communally tense area in Udaipur on Thursday, 30 June.

Meanwhile, several schools and markets in Jaipur were closed on Thursday after a traders' body and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a 'bandh'.

This comes a day after a constable was injured during pro-Hindutva demonstrations in Rajasthan's Rajmasand. Protests also broke out across states including Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi and several protestors were detained from Jantar Mantar, on Wednesday.