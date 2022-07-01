Udaipur Tailor Murder: 32 IPS Officers Transferred Including IG & SP of Udaipur
The reshuffling comes a few days after an Udaipur based tailor Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered.
In a major reshuffle in the state after the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur, a total of 32 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have been reshuffled in Rajasthan. The transferred cops also include the Inspector General (IG) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Udaipur.
SPs of 10 districts including Udaipur have been transferred in the list released by Rajasthan government's Department of Personnel on Thursday, 30 June.
Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor based in Udaipur, was brutally murdered on 28 June. The two accused – Gaus Mohammad and Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari – filmed the killing and posted it online claiming the responsibility of the murder.
Lal was murdered over a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. He had also a submitted a written complaint and sought police protection stating that he was receiving threat calls.
On Thursday, the two accused were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.
The Changes
Hinglaj Dan, IG Udaipur has been replaced by Praful Kumar as the new IG, whereas Dan has been posted as IG civil rights, Jaipur. Kumar was serving as IG ATS, Rajasthan before taking up the new position.
As per the list, Udaipur's SP Manoj Kumar has also been transferred to second battalion of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC), Kota. Ajmer's SP Vikas Kumar will replace him as SP of Udaipur.
Some other police officers who have been transferred in the wake of the murder include Police Commissioner of Jodhpur, DCB of Jodhpur East, and SPs of Karauli, Sirohi, and Dungarpur.
Navjyoti Gogoi Jodhpur CP has been posted as IG at Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA), Jaipur. Ravidutt Gaur, IG Kota, has been transferred to Jodhpur as the new police commissioner.
Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav, DCP Jodhpur East has been transferred to 9th Battalion of RAC in Tonk. Dholpur SP Narayan Togas was made the new Karauli SP.
Dungarpur SP Sudhir Joshi was transferred to RAC's 7th battalion in Bharatpur.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.