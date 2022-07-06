Udaipur Killing: How Can Police Track ‘Red Flags’ Before a Crisis?

The murder of a tailor in broad daylight in Udaipur is condemnable. True, police cannot possibly be omnipresent and prevent all such incidents, but there is always room for improvement. Many incidents occur out of the blue, but for several others, there are telltale signs that are all too visible, but which we either ignore or fail to spot.

For one, social media can be considered a reflection of the general disposition of individuals. As such, radical thoughts expressed on platforms need to be taken more seriously than we do now. Given the increasingly fragile community ties, a single wayward incident can lead to things spiralling out of control in a flash, leaving no time for the police or law enforcement to regroup or react.

Indian police have sufficient powers: arrests, preventive detentions, searches and seizures, cordon-and-search operations, ascertaining the identities and antecedents of suspicious or undesirable elements, securing bonds for good behaviour, and even confiscating or attaching properties as means of coercion to discipline the masses. Use of sterner tactics like bulldozers, lathis and even police firing in extreme cases, though disputable, is within the administrative domain.