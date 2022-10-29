Can India's Foreign Trade Policy Under Modi Secure Economy & National Interest?

The Nehruvian origins of India’s post-independence foreign policy outlook followed a reasonably inferred non-alignment strategy. The broader reason to do so, was to enable India as a young independent nation then, to create its own position in the geo-economic and political landscape, without taking any sides.

This was true of the US-Russia cold war decades too, even though under the years of Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister during the 70s, the tilt in India’s ties to support Russia and much of the communist world (Cuba included) positioned against the US was made more explicit. Post-liberalisation reforms of the 90s, a tilt in trade alignment happened more extensively towards the US.