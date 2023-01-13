Tripura Polls: Can CPI(M) and Congress Review West Bengal Results To Defeat BJP?

The national general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury on 11 January in a press conference held in Agartala said, that his party is in support of a broad anti-Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) platform for the upcoming polls in the Northeastern state of Tripura.

This statement clearly shows that the Left party is ready to strike a seat adjustment deal with its once arch-rival Congress and also with Pradyot Debbarma’s TIPRA Motha which is currently ruling the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). Yechury along with his predecessor and party polit-bureau member Prakash Karat came to the state to attend the party’s one-day state committee meeting held on 10 January.