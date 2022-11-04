Rapes, Anti-Incumbency: Can BJP in Tripura Come Clean Ahead of the State Polls?

The main opposition CPI(M), Congress, TIPRA Motha, and other opposition parties have been holding protest marches and are directly attacking the BJP as they believe that the ruling party is “protecting the culprit”—Chandra Sekhar Das, the son of Pabiachhara MLA Bhagaban Das, the state cabinet minister for welfare of scheduled castes, labour and animal resource development.

The CPI(M) and Congress have been demanding the arrest of Chandra Shekhar Das and the resignation of the minister himself. This hasn’t gone well with the ruling party which has been claiming that the allegations about the minister’s son are “fabricated” and that the opposition parties — CPI(M) and Congress are using this gang-rape issue keeping in mind the upcoming elections.

The BJP has been claiming that in the FIR, there has been no mention of the minister’s son and his name is dragged by both CPI(M) and Congress for maligning the minister, the government and the party.