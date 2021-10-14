The Hypocrisy of Celebrating Air India Bailout by ‘Anti-National’ Tatas

The irony is all but lost in the applause. The Tatas were being called “anti-national” by a Cabinet Minister just a few weeks back because they presumably opposed changes to e-commerce companies that would have favoured local businesses, limited flash sales and put additional compliance burden on foreign companies (including some partners of the Tata group). In August, The Hindu quoted Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal as saying to an industry gathering, “Me, Myself, My company — We all need to go beyond this approach…Kya aapke jaisi company, ek do aapne shaayad koi videshi company kharid li… Uska importance zyada ho gaya, desh-hith kam ho gaya? (A company like yours, maybe you bought one or two foreign companies, now their importance is greater than the national interest?)”

Goyal also said he had conveyed the same message to “Chandra”, Tata Sons’ chairman N Chandrasekaran.