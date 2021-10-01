Ghar Wapsi: Twitter Celebrates as Tata Sons Acquires Air India

Tata Sons won the auction after making a bid of Rs 18,000 crore, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary at Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, said in a press meeting on Friday.

The acquisiton has been dubbed a 'Ghar Wapsi' by users online since Tata Sons were the original owners of the airline before the government's takeover and nationalisation of the carrier in 1953.

Here are some reactions from users online: