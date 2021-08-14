Industry Practices Against National Interest: Piyush Goyal Targets Tata Group

He said companies should introspect their commitment to India.

“Kya aapke jaisi company, ek do aapne shaayad koi videshi company kharid li… Uska importance zyaada ho gaya, desh hith kam ho gaya? (A company like yours, maybe you bought one or two foreign companies, now their importance is greater than national interest)” he said.



He said that he had spoken about the same with Tata group chairman N Chandrasekharan. The Tata group has not commented on the matter.



“When I see Tata Sons that they are objecting for some consumer benefit laws or regulations that I am bringing in, then frankly it hurts. After buying a few foreign companies, that becomes more important than national good,” he said.



Goyal challenged Tata Steel to sell their commodities in Japan and Korea, as these countries are ‘nationalistic’ and don't buy imported steel; unlike the Indian industry that prefers profit over the interests of the country.



“Hum nationalistic spirit ki baat karte hain, to kai log humein media mein dakiyanoosi bolte hain, backward bulaate hain. Japan, Korea, mein koi backward nahi bulaata (When we talk of the nationalistic spirit, many in the media call us orthodox and backward. Nobody in Japan, Korea calls this backward),” he said.

He said that “too much profit in a few hands can lead to a lot of problems for a country” and urged industry leaders to not “let the greed of some deprive the need of many”.

Industry leaders were miffed that the minister had blamed them for not acting in the national interest.