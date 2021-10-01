'Ghar Wapsi' For Tata Group as it Re-Acquires Air India: A Look at Their History
Air India, originally Tata Air Services, took its first flight in 1932, piloted by businessman and aviator JRD Tata.
In a landmark re-acquisition, Tata Sons Pvt on Friday, 1 October, was selected by the Indian government to take over the cash-strapped state-run airline Air India.
Air India, originally Tata Air Services, had been founded in 1930, under the leadership of Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata.
In 1953, a few years after the Indian independence, the government had purchased a majority stake in the airline company, and nationalised Air India.
The Tata conglomerate's imminent takeover of the airline, almost 68 years after it relinquished its possession to the government, then, has been touted as a ghar wapsi, a nostalgic homecoming more than a mere business acquisition.
The Beginnings of Indian Aviation: Tatas' History With Air India
The beginnings of Air India as Tata Air Services (later renamed as Tata Airlines) in 1930, mark, along with the company's birth, the origins of Indian aviation.
Founded by business tycoon JRD Tata, who was notably India's first licensed pilot, the airline made its first flight on 15 October 1932, piloted by its founder.
As Tata Air Services soared into the skies for the first time, the Indian aviation sector also spread its wings—as the 15 October mission marked India's inaugural flight.
The airline had originally transported mail between Karachi and Bombay in the undivided India under British control. JRD Tata's first flight, a single-engine de Havilland Puss Moth, had also carried a 25 kg load of mail from Karachi to Bombay, via Ahmedabad.
The airline went commercial in the 1940s, as per a Bloomberg Quint report, opening itself up to the public. Affluent passengers had thronged the airline's flights, and its Maharaja mascot had become an indelible emblem for Indian aviation.
After Nationalisation of Air India, JRD Tata Retained the Helm
In 1946, Tata Airlines was re-christened as Air India, and was registered as a public limited company.
The Government of India purchased a 49 percent stake in the airline company in 1948, a year after the independence. In 1953, the government acquired a majority stake in the airline, taking over the aviation company.
Even as Air India became a state-run venture, JRD Tata remained at the helm of the airline as it chairman until 1977.
Tata Group's Re-Acquisition of Air India
A panel of ministers on Friday accepted a proposal recommending Tata Sons' bid for the financially ailing airline Air India, Bloomberg reported.
Just a day earlier, former Air India director Jitender Bhargava had said that Tata Group will likely receive the government’s nod, considering how the company is capable of revamping the flag carrier.
“Tatas have been very, very passionate about Air India," he was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.
Several Twitterati took to India to celebrate the historic takeover, hoping that the acquisition will take the dwindling airline back to its heydays.
(With inputs from Bloomberg and Bloomberg Quint)
