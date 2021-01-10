Terrorism & Finance: Pakistan’s Misconceptions Work Against Itself

Because Recommendation 6 – which is part of the 40 Recommendations of the body – deals with stringent action against all terrorist organisations designated by the United Nations.



That’s the core purpose of the whole exercise, and that’s what Islamabad has strong objections against. If the body decides to ‘black list’ or rather finally identify Pakistan as ‘high risk’, then in its own words it proceeds to ‘call on all members and urges all jurisdictions to apply enhanced due diligence, and in the most serious cases….apply counter-measures to protect the international financial system…’.



In simple language, the entire Pakistani financial system, including its banks, gets cut off from the rest of the world, or gets access after the most stringent examination at every stage. Islamabad will plead that its already tottering economy will collapse. But it won’t. Ironing out financial irregularities may actually get the Pakistani state more income, not less.

Hence, Pakistan’s misconceptions work against itself. First, it feels India is at the bottom of the whole FATF exercise. As can be seen, with so many countries involved in this, it’s not. Second, Pakistanis seem to feel they are being victimised. Actually, the more terrorist money is interdicted, the better it is for the economy when clean money comes overground and into better investment prospects, rather than being used to blow up a plane or a building.



That’s the sober truth. But getting Pakistanis to slew away from the establishment’s terrorist assets is likely to be even more difficult than getting the establishment itself to shut its shop down. It’s a kind of ‘Stockholm syndrome’. An abused state enamoured of the very forces that prey upon it.