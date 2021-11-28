How PM Narendra Modi & RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Keep 'Akhand Bharat' Alive

Bhagwat contended that Indian leaders at the time of Partition did not have the vision, courage or conviction to prevent it. Audaciously, he claimed that Congress leaders of the time could have attempted to defer partition for a few months or a year by seeking more time from the British for thrashing out a consensus.

The RSS has long argued that partition could have been averted because MA Jinnah died within a few months and it was hastiness on part of Nehru to acquire power that led to a truncated territory being India. In twelve years since December 2009, there has been little evolution in Bhagwat’s thoughts on issues of partition and minorities, especially Muslims.

Even back then, he dubbed all minorities as descendants of Hindus and asserted, “There is no minority here.” The RSS chief’s recent statements are almost a verbatim copy of what he said previously although he has begun to couch it differently.

In Bhagwat’s words we find a resonance of thoughts expressed by various Hindu nationalists from the 1920s onwards. The RSS had proclaimed 15 August, 1947 as a day of mourning for the destruction of the “sacred indivisibility of Bharat Mata.”

MS Golwalkar also famously declared in 1956: “We have to pledge resolutely not to rest content until we have wiped out this blot (partition).” An August 1965 Jana Sangh resolution stated: “Muslims will integrate themselves with the national life and Akhand Bharat will be a reality, unifying India and Pakistan once we are able to remove separatist politics.”