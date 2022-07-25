Special Forces Ops: When Those Wearing the Badge of ‘Balidan’ Are Questioned

It is said that during one of the briefings, Lt Gen Harbaksh expressed concern over the mounting casualties, when Megh Singh Rathore intervened, “Sir, I have the experience of operating behind the enemy lines, permit me to select a few men and allow me to cross the ceasefire line into Occupied Kashmir. I will destroy their supply bases, rear dumps, and mounting bases. Soon the infiltrators will be left with no logistic support and ultimately would be rendered ineffective.”

Lo and behold, two officers, two JCOs, and less than 80 handpicked combatants from 3rd Rajput Regiment and 3rd Rajputana Rifles were selected (including 30 combatants of the fabled Qaimkhani Muslim stock from the 3rd Rajputana Rifles), who were colloquially designated Meghdoot Force (after Megh Singh Rathore).

To say that they created havoc behind enemy lines and created history with their unconventional approach and valour would be an understatement, and Megh Singh Rathore justifiably won the Vir Chakra for his dare-devilry, along with his fiery band of warriors.

A new creed of extreme soldering was born within the ‘Maroon Berets’ of the Parachute Regiment ie, the Special Forces or SF battalions – the only ones to adorn the distinct and coveted ‘Balidan’ (Sacrifice) badge on the right pocket, below the name plate.