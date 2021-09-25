Osama Bin Laden Glorified As Martyr In Pakistan: India At United Nations
India's statement comes after the Pakistan PM raised the issue of Kashmir and the death Syed Shah Geelani at the UN.
“Pakistan holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UNSC (United Nations Security Council). Osama Bin Laden got shelter in Pakistan. Even today, Pakistan leadership glorifies him as a martyr", said India's First Secretary, Sneha Dubey, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday, 25 September.
During the course of her address, India also reiterated that the entire union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh “were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India”, admonishing Pakistan for making repeated references to J&K in its address.
Secretary Dubey further went on to say that Pakistan was an arsonist” disguising itself as a “fire-fighter” as most of the world had suffered due to its policies that nurture terrorists in its backyard, reported The Indian Express.
"We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas (in J&K) under its illegal occupation", she further said.
During his address at the UNGA, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had brought up Kashmir and India's abrogation of Article 370. He'd also brought up the death of Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.
“Regrettably, this is not the first time the leader of Pakistan has misused platforms provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country, and seeking in vain to divert the world’s attention from the sad state of his country where terrorists enjoy free pass while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to the minority communities, are turned upside down."India's First Secretary, Sneha Dubey, at the UNGA
Dubey also emphasised India's position that it wanted friendly relations with all its neighbours, including Pakistan. However, she said that "it is for Islamabad to work sincerely towards creating a conducive atmosphere by taking credible, verifiable and irreversible actions to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross-border terrorism against India in any manner".
She further spoke about the rights of minorities in Pakistan.
“This is a regime where anti-semitism is normalised by its leadership and even justified. Dissenting voices are muzzled daily, and enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings are well documented", Dubey said.
“Pluralism is a concept which is very difficult to understand for Pakistan which constitutionally prohibits its minorities from aspiring for high offices of the State. The least they could do is introspect before exposing themselves to ridicule on the world stage", she added.
India's statement comes as Prime Minister Modi visited the United States, holding meetings with US President Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris, and other important political and business leaders.
(With inputs from Indian Express)
