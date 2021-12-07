Nagaland Deaths: How Govt Apathy Created a Permanent ‘State of Exception’

It isn’t entirely impossible to replace this restive reality with durable peace. But, this will happen only if the Indian state is able to shed its post-colonial dogma and acknowledge the true spirit of political autonomy of its ethnic peoples, only if it can show the conviction needed to forego its security paranoias, militarily divest from its peripheries, and instead invest in bottom-up civil reforms that focus on improving the living standards, creating alternatives means of profit-making and upholding the dignity of its people, and only if it is able to comprehensively and sincerely dismantle the economies of conflict that benefit all core parties involved.

Till then, blood will continue to be spilt on the verdant hills of the east, mediated only by temporary collective outrage, faulty peace agreements and vacuous promises of accountability.