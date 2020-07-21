COVID Fight: Why Are South Asian Women Leaders Still ‘Invisible’?

MLA Danasari Anasuya (Telangana) identified communities living in inaccessible terrains, and organised for the timely supply of essentials. MP Fawzia Koofi in Afghanistan is running a fundraising campaign for people living in poverty and affected by Taliban, alongside actively participating in peace negotiations with the Taliban.

Sana Ahmed, Ward Councillor (Kolkata) made arrangements for the fasting muslims during Ramadan as well as removing the wreckage from Amphan cyclone. MP Sultana Nadira in Bangladesh has paid rent for two hospitals utilizing her funds beyond her work during COVID-19. Member of Provincial Assembly Shaheen Raza unfortunately passed away by contacting with the virus while doing door-to-door ration distribution campaign and inspection of quarantine centers.

One may argue that the region is still far away from gender equity in politics, however, there are these positive examples of effective leadership of women politicians in fighting the COVID-19 crisis.