Monsoon Session: Is Govt Willing to ‘Destroy’ Temple of Democracy?

First the missteps. With the total COVID cases inching towards 60 lakhs, not to mention India’s unenviable tag of being the ‘global leader in daily cases and daily deaths’, the logic of calling the Parliament into session was questionable. The average age of lawmakers in our country is currently 54. That of the Cabinet is 60. A significant number of lawmakers fall in the ‘at-risk’ group between 60-80.

In these circumstances, and keeping in mind the national picture, despite the Parliament staff working overnight to ensure that a number of precautionary measures were in place (including staggered timings, physical distance between seats, regular sanitisation etc), the prospect of Parliament convening physically was always a risky proposition.

Not that it shouldn’t have conducted its constitutional mandate of legislative business and oversight. On the contrary, as I had tried to repeatedly argue, surely efforts could have been made to replicate these processes in virtual form? Across the world, Parliaments and parliamentary committees have been conducting business virtually or in hybrid format, with some MPs attending and others joining in from home. India remains an outlier from these best practices, despite portraying itself as an IT giant and all the bluster about ‘Digital India’.

Knowing the risks involved, why did the government go ahead? Constitutionally, there cannot be more than a six-month gap between the conclusion of one session and the commencement of the next. With the Budget Session adjourning on 23 March, there was an obligation for Parliament to meet before 23 September (ironically the day it was prematurely adjourned again).