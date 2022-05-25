Quad vs China: India May Face a Dilemma as Biden's Stand Grows Tougher

Ever since it was revived in 2017, the Quad has tip-toed around the issue of China. It has declared itself to be an inclusive grouping of democracies whose aim is to defend the freedom of navigation of the seas, promote economic growth and participate in humanitarian relief.

Like it or not, Tuesday’s Quad summit in Tokyo and the bilateral meetings that preceded it have brought the issue of China up front. And not surprisingly, it has come via another key issue – the invasion of Ukraine, China’s implicit support for it and increasing worries that Beijing may replicate the action in Taiwan.

The host, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, set the tone by declaring in his opening remarks at the summit that the Russian invasion of Ukraine “had fundamentally shaken the rule of law-based international order” and said that “we should never, ever allow a similar incident to happen in the Indo-Pacific”.

He was alluding to the danger of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Earlier this month in London, Kishida had warned that the invasion of Taiwan by China would threaten Japan’s survival and international security.