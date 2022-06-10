Prophet, Gyanvapi, Hijab: How Indian Muslims' Dignity Is Attacked Every Day

It must be borne in mind that even in the 7th century, when this marriage took place, Aisha had the right to 'Mehr' (customary amount paid to the female in Islam), the right to divorce, unlike in India, where the concept of Hindu females seeking divorce came to be only in 1955. Additionally, women in Islam are given the right to choose their partners, contrary to what most people believe. In fact, even in the Prophet’s last sermon, he directed men to respect and take care of women.

Coming back to the age debate, given that all this happened approximately 1450 years ago, it was a general norm for women to be married as soon as they hit sexual maturity. Now, let's for a moment ignore the scenario 1450 years back, and look back a 100 years and see when we as a nation really made advances towards curtailing/banning child marriages. The first endeavour to restrict child marriages dates back to 1929 in India. Ever since then, several laws have been put in place.