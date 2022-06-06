'BJP Should Apologise, Not India': Twitter Divided on Prophet Remarks Row

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come under the fire for certain derogatory comments made by its spokespersons that have been vehemently condemned by various Arab countries.

A barrage of opinions on the controversy has flooded Twitter since Qatar, Iran, and Kuwait demanded an apology for BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal's statements against Prophet Mohammed.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao has said, "It is BJP that should apologise; not India as a Nation."