Post-Article 370, Engaging With Delhi Is The Only Way Forward For J&K Parties

As we mark two years since August 5, 2019, there will be a cacophony of condemnations, rejections and rhetorical outbursts from Jammu & Kashmir-based parties against the abrogation of Article 370. At the same time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and their affiliates will celebrate the anniversary with much fanfare. The saffron party and its ideological apparatus will go to town over their list of hollow achievements and nauseating promises of development. Polarised discourse on August 5 has left little room for introspection on why the step was taken and what has been achieved from it.

For the regional parties of Jammu & Kashmir, many questions remain unanswered: could they have stalled the decisions of August 5? Were they fully or partially responsible for the momentous decision taken by the government of India? Did they provide the necessary alibi and ammunition to legitimise these constitutional changes among the people of the rest of India? Had they lost the faith the people had in them or were the people tired of their lies and rhetoric?