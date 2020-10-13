Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti, in Detention For Over a Year, Released

The Jammu and Kashmir government, in an order dated 13 October, revoked the detention order of PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, more than a year after she was detained.

Mufti, the chief of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was detained on the eve of the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation into two Union Territories on 5 August 2019.

J&K administrative spokesperson Rohit Kansal announced the release of Mufti.