J&K Political Parties in Dilemma As Centre Sounds Poll Bugle

“The PAGD will take a call on this issue,” said Waheed Rehman, PDP’s youth president and a confidante of the party chief Mehbooba Mufti. “Our (PAGD) leaders are in the middle of their outreach program. They will be in Jammu on 5 November and a meeting is likely to take place to decide on the future course of the alliance.”

On the other hand, if these parties boycott the elections, they will risk leaving the ground open for the Hindu right-wing party to “complete the takeover” of Jammu and Kashmir.

“If we boycott the elections, it will only benefit the BJP and its Kashmir franchisee,” said Umer Dar, a leader of the Peoples Conference headed by former BJP ally Sajad Lone.