Pawan Khera Arrest: Modi Government Must Learn To Take Jibes in Its Stride

The high-optics drama of forcing Congress leader Pawan Khera to deplane from an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Raipur on Thursday and his subsequent arrest by the Assam police for his alleged derogatory comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be hilarious if it weren’t also deeply sinister.

All that Khera, whom the Supreme Court released on an interim bail the same day, did was that in a moment of apparent confusion, he referred to the Prime Minister’s middle name as 'Gautamdas' instead of 'Damodardas'.

The “mistake” could well have been a “slip of the tongue” as Khera claimed, or it may have been a barb directed at the PM for his alleged proximity to industrialist Gautam Adani whose business empire has been feeling the heat internationally ever since a report by the New York-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research said that it was grossly over-valued and built on dodgy practices.

Either way, how does Khera’s lapse merit this extreme and paranoid reaction on the part of the state?