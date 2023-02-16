Indian Politics, BBC & Ban Culture: How Narendra Modi Furthers Indira-Era Legacy

Basically, Indira Gandhi had outmaneuvered her rivals (within her own party and in the opposition), diminished all institutions of ‘checks-and-balances’, murmurs of changing the Constitution had gained credence, and the practice of sycophancy had started getting normalised.

The ban culture of movies deemed unflattering to Indira personally or to her political impressions were imposed on Aandhi, Kissa Kursi Ka, Yamagola, and Nasbandi, etc. Voices of dissent against her autocratic and illiberal streak were left to those who were safely outside her reach like Salman Rushdie, VS Naipaul or even independent media channels like the British Broadcasting Channel (BBC).

Indira Gandhi had invoked the time-tested formula of nationalism to ban the BBC. Rhetoric like, “The BBC never missed an opportunity to malign India” and that it filled “notoriously anti-India stories” ruled the waves. One amongst the list of ‘anti-India’ stories (besides documentaries like Phantom India and Calcutta) was the coverage of the 1969 Ahmedabad communal riots.

Hitendra Desai of the Indian National Congress had been the Chief Minister—later Justice Jaganmohan Reddy Commission of Enquiry had questioned the slackness of the police for the first few days of the riots when maximum damage was inflicted on the minority community.

Clearly, Indira Gandhi didn’t appreciate the airing of such damaging reportage to her personality or her party. A melee of desperately ingratiating and toadying colleagues like DK Barooah had helped create a cult-like fervour that led Indira to genuinely believe in the divine destiny of ‘Durga’ (ironically bestowed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee) or as the ‘Empress of India’ by The Economist.