'Won't Issue Injunction': SC On Plea To Stop Media Reports On Adani- Hindenburg

The four petitions in detail:

1) Advocate Manohar Lal Sharma's plea demanded an inquiry and register a First Information Report (FIR) against founder of Hindenburg Research, Nathan Anderson, and his associates in India. Sharma also filed an application seeking to halt media reports about listed companies unless such reports are first filed with and verified by the SEBI

2) Advocate Vishal Tiwari sought an inquiry into the report by a committee headed by a retired judge of the top court. He has also asked for the setting up of a special committee to oversee a sanctioning policy for loans of more than Rs 500 crore

3) Congress leader Jaya Thakur, in her petition has asked for the prosecution of the Adani group under multiple laws and has questioned the State Bank of India's (SBI) and the Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) decision to invest in Adani shares at allegedly inflated prices

4) Another petition filed by Anamika Jaiswal has asked for a probe against Adani group based on the Hindenburg report

(With inputs from LiveLaw & Bar and Bench)