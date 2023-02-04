Assam: 2,170 Arrested So Far in Himanta Biswa's Crackdown on Child Marriage

The Assam government has launched a statewide crackdown on child marriage, with at least 2,170 persons – including 52 priests or qazis – arrested as of Saturday, 4 February, news agency ANI quoted Assam Police spokesperson Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan as saying.

The big picture: Terming child marriage an "unpardonable and heinous crime," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Friday, 3 February, that "statewide arrests are presently underway against those violating provisions of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act."