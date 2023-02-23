Delhi Police Stops Congress Leader Pawan Khera From Flying to Raipur

Delhi Police arrived at the IGI airport and stopped Congress leader Pawan Khera from boarding a flight to Raipur on Thursday, 23 February, according to the party.

Reason why: "A case has been registered against Congress leader Pawan Khera at Haflong police station in Assam's Dima Hasao district," Inspector General Police (IGP) Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan was quoted as saying by ANI.