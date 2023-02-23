Delhi Police Stops Congress Leader Pawan Khera From Flying to Raipur
Party leaders staged a protest at the IGI airport after Khera was deplaned.
Delhi Police arrived at the IGI airport and stopped Congress leader Pawan Khera from boarding a flight to Raipur on Thursday, 23 February, according to the party.
Reason why: "A case has been registered against Congress leader Pawan Khera at Haflong police station in Assam's Dima Hasao district," Inspector General Police (IGP) Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan was quoted as saying by ANI.
"We have requested Delhi police to arrest him [Pawan Khera]. We will bring him to Assam after taking permission from a local court," he added
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
