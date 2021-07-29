Called Bihari Gunda: BJP MP Accuses Mahua Moitra of Name-Calling, TMC MP Denies

Shouting over Opposition leaders, Dubey stated, "I want to draw attention of all members of this House. This is my 13th year as an MP and the way I was called ''Bihari Gunda'' at the parliamentary committee meeting yesterday by a woman, by Trinamool Congress, I have not seen this in my life," PTI quoted.

The allegation came as Lok Sabha witnessed Opposition protest over several subjects, including the Pegasus reports, and consequently snowballed into a quarrel over regional identities.