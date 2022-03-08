Pakistan Mosque Attack: Why Is Islamabad in Denial Over Shia Persecution?

The attack on one of three Shia mosques in Peshawar is yet another atrocity perpetrated on the Shia people who live in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The attack, claimed by the ISKP this time, is probably the deadliest in Peshawar since over 140 schoolchildren died in the Army Public School in 2014. That was claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Persecution of the Shia community of this region dates back to over a hundred years. But it has evolved into genocide over the last few decades. Attacks on the Hazara Shia in Afghanistan, and Shia people – whether they are Hazara in Balochistan, various Shia tribes of Kurram, or the Shia of Peshawar in Pakistan – are all interlinked. The Pashtun ruler of Afghanistan, Emir Abdur Rahman Khan, attacked Hazarajat in the late nineteenth century to bring it under his rule and brutally murdered and enslaved the Hazara Shia and pillaged their homes.

