Pakistan's Taliban Question: Court Jihadists or Soothe the West?

For years, Pakistan defended its pro-Taliban policy as a bulwark against Pashtun nationalism and the perceived threat of Indian encirclement. For that purpose, Taliban were sponsored to achieve strategic depth in Afghanistan.

Now that the United States and the West have ended the 20-year war leaving Afghanistan in the hands of the Taliban, Pakistan is confronted with a more serious challenge involving local and transnational jihadists.

A Taliban emirate across the border will prove a morale boost for the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the violent group that wages ‘jihad’ for an Islamist system in Pakistan. Other jihadists, including the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), remnants of the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU) and the ethnic Uighur Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP) will also draw inspiration.