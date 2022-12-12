Pak-China’s Project Balochistan: Is It Impossible for Govts To Care for People?

(This is the final of a two-part series on China's serial overtures in Baluchistan in the name of economic development and the unfolding human rights crisis in the province.)

Imperialism is one of the most used, abused, and misused words ever. But at the end of the day, there's no more fitting word to describe the de-facto Chinese occupation of Balochistan.

Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest province with almost 40 percent of its geographical area and shares borders with Iran and Afghanistan, making it a geopolitically strategic region. Also, it is the poorest of all Pakistani provinces with nearly 75 percent of Balochs living in rural areas and having little to no access to health facilities, schools, clean water, and gas.