Will Iran's Protests Write A New Chapter In The History Of Balochistan?

On 30 September, 2022, citizens gathered around Zahedan police station in protest against the rape of a 15-year-old Baloch girl by a police officer and in support of the nationwide anti-government protests. According to Amnesty International, at least 82 people were killed during the crackdown: 66 Baloch, including minors, were killed on the spot, while another 16 people were killed in the following days.

The protests began around 12 noon local time after Friday prayers, with hundreds of people pouring into the streets of the city heading to a police station to condemn the rape of the Baloch girl by a provincial police commander. Iranian security forces opened fire on demonstrators to disperse the crowd. A video posted on social media shows some young demonstrators falling to the ground injured or killed after the security forces fired on the crowd.

Faezeh Barahuii was arrested on 3 October, three days after this bloody crackdown. The Revolutionary Court of Zahedan held her trial on 1 November, and they announced the verdict would be handed down in 20 days or so. She might be already dead by now. Or just, if not physically, be killed by the silence and the tortures in her prison cell.

The authorities accuse her of leading the riots, but her fellow students say she had only insisted on investigations into the rape.

Balochistan was divided into East and West Balochistan in the nineteenth century: former under the control of the British empire while West Balochistan remained part of the Persian empire.