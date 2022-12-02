Home, Partition, and Postcards: A Reminder of Shared India-Pakistan History

Anecdotes of migration, longing for an ancestral home, and the poignance of finding love are at the heart of 'Postcards from Home', an exhibition at the Ashmolean Museum in Britain’s Oxford. The thoughtfully chosen postcards from India and Pakistan, carrying the past into the present, add another intriguing dimension to the storytelling project.

"My mom said, 'Yeh project tujhse khuda ne banwaya hai (God has made you work on this project)," says Manisha Gera Baswani, a New Delhi-based artist, who collaborated with artists from both sides of the border to bring the stories alive.