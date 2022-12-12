Iran Carries Out Second Public Execution Over Anti-Govt Protests | What We Know

Iran has carried out the public execution of a second man, convicted in connection with the ongoing anti-government protests in the country.

Who was the victim? Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, who was charged with killing two members of Iran's security forces, was executed in an unknown public location in Mashhad in front of a group of people, Al Jazeera reported.

He was convicted of promoting "enmity against God" and was put to death just 23 days after his arrest.