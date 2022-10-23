Chinese President Xi Jinping Wins Record Third 5-Year Term in Power

At the unveiling of the new party leadership, Xi was followed by Shanghai Communist Party chief Li Qiang onto the stage at the Great Hall of the People, indicating that 63-year-old is likely to succeed Li Keqiang as premier when he retires in March.

Three sets of leadership teams were elected at the CCP congress that is held once in five years. A new 203-person Central Committee was elected with some new members while some older members have been purged.

Politburo, the second largest of the party's top decision-making bodies with 25 members, was also unveiled. Members of the Politburo Standing Committee (PSC), a seven-member top decision-making body headed by Xi, were also elected at the session.