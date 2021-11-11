NSA Meet Shows India’s ‘Wait & Watch’ Policy on Afghanistan

To go by the somewhat grandiloquent “Delhi Declaration” adopted after the regional summit hosted by India on Afghanistan, there is nothing much to report. Many of the points made were similar to those at the meeting of the Moscow Format on 20 October 20. In essence, these were the calls for Afghanistan to be free of terrorism, form “a truly inclusive government”, and for the international community to provide humanitarian assistance.

The exercise, steered by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, has been labelled as the Third Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan. This featured the presence of all five Central Asian Republics, as well as Iran and Russia. But crucially, China and Pakistan declined to attend. And, even more important, the Taliban representative was not present. But that was because he had not been invited.