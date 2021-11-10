Need To Have 'Close Consultations' on Afghanistan: NSA Doval at Regional Summit
Opening the summit, NSA Ajit Doval said that India has been "keenly watching the developments in Afghanistan".
India on Wednesday, 10 November, chaired a regional summit to discuss the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the governing of the country following the fall of the elected government.
NSA-level officials from Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkemenistan, and Tajikistan were also present at the summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday also met with these officials.
Opening the conference, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who chaired the summit, said that India has been "keenly watching the developments in Afghanistan".
"These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region," he added, according to Hindustan Times.
Addressing the conference, Doval further went on to say that there is a need to have "close consultations" among the regional leaders at this time, and stressed "greater cooperation and coordination" on the issue.
He went on to say that he was confident that the discussions at the summit would prove productive and useful and contribute to help the people in Afghanistan, reported NDTV.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and NDTV.)
