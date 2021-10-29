Afghanistan: Taliban Demands Billions of Dollars Frozen Abroad as Famine Looms

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan is demanding for the release of billions of dollars in assets abroad that are in the control of the Federal Reserve of the US and various central banks in Europe, Reuters reported 29 October, 2021.

The demand comes in the context of Afghanistan being on the brink of a famine, along with supplementary problems like migration and a society devoid of cash.

The government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan parked billions of dollars abroad and that money has been frozen since the Taliban took over in August, overthrowing the Ashraf Ghani regime that was backed by the west.

With just under $10 billion in assets overseas and withdrawal restrictions being imposed by banks in Afghanistan, a catastrophic humanitarian disaster is around the corner, according to Al Jazeera.