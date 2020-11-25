Censoring Netflix & Other OTT Platforms: Who Stands To Gain?

The insane brouhaha over the kissing scene in A Suitable Boy is, of course, one more example of India’s ever irate offence brigade doing what it does best — take offence. But it is especially noteworthy now as it comes amidst the recent rumblings from the government and its minions on the need to regulate content on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Jio, and many others.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) brought video streaming platforms, also known as online curated content providers (OCCPs), under its ambit. (Digital news media have also been brought under the MIB, but that’s a discussion for another day.) Prior to that, the platforms were under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), which is logical, as they are governed by the Information Technology Act, 2000.