Row Over Kissing Scene in A Suitable Boy; BJP Leaders Seek Action

There has been a huge uproar over a kissing scene in the Netflix series A Suitable Boy. Some BJP leaders have alleged that the show is "hurting religious sentiments". On Sunday, 22 November, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra took to Twitter to direct police officials to examine the content of Mira Nair's web series.

Mishra took to Twitter to write, "A film titled ‘A Suitable Boy’ has been released on an OTT platform. It depicts extremely objectionable scenes that hurt the feelings of a particular religion. I have directed police officials to look into it.”