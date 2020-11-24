5 Ridiculous Boycotts Called In The Name of ‘Love Jihad’

'Love Jihad' has made headlines several times this year. Whether it's BJP-led states announcing their plans to come up with love jihad 'laws' or the entertainment industry that, every once in a while, comes under fire for promoting 'love jihad' - the controversies are endless.

In 2018, the BJP alleged that late Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath was promoting 'love jihad' and demanded a ban. In 2014, a fringe Hindutva outfit criticised the Aamir Khan-starrer PK for the same. Let's take a look at all the ridiculous 'love jihad' accusations to have happened in 2020: