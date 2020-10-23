Adapting Vikram Seth's A Suitable Boy Isn't Everyone's Cup of Tea

An immensely popular book, A Suitable Boy was an instant best-seller and also enjoyed critical acclaim. Although it was snubbed when it came to the Booker Prize shortlist, a development that promoted publisher Anthony Cheetham to call the Booker judges “a bunch of wankers.”

The book has been an indelible part of the readers’ conscious mind for almost three decades. It’s also one of the reasons why there is a great deal of intrigue surrounding Nair’s screen adaptation. The series has opened to sumptuous reviews in the United Kingdom, but it’s baffling why the makers would be okay with condensing the sweeping epic into a handful of episodes.