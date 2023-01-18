Nepal’s Aviation Crisis: After Tara, Yeti Crash, Can Prachanda Govt Buckle Up?

Although the Kathmandu-Pokhara route is considered relatively safer compared to many dangerous air routes in Nepal like Jomsom or Lukla, the Sunday incident has raised many questions regarding air safety in Nepal. Why are there repeated incidents of airplane crashes in Nepal within a short span of time? What are the shortcomings facing the aviation sector? How is the government going to improve the shortfalls surrounding air safety?

On Tuesday, the country got its new Tourism and Civil Aviation Minster. Sudan Kirati has vowed quick action regarding the strengthening of air safety. For Prime Minister Prachanda who had to deal with this tragedy within less than a month of taking oath of the office, it will be a monumental task dealing with the anxiety and the suffering caused by this tragedy.

His government is faced with the immediate challenge of bringing a satisfactory closure to this disaster. The Sunday incident clearly shows an urgent need for drastic and sweeping improvements in the aviation sector in Nepal.